Athletics' Nick Martini: Out against lefty
Martini is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.
Left-hander Marco Gonzales is starting for the Mariners, so Martini will give way to Chad Pinder in left field. The 28-year-old Martini is hitting .276/.403/.397 across 27 games with the A's this season.
