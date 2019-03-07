Athletics' Nick Martini: Out until late March
Martini (knee) will be sidelined for roughly a month from when the injury happened on Feb. 26, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
This timeline suggests Martini may be able to return in the final month of March, but even then, he won't have time to get ready for Opening Day. A host of players are competing for that open left field spot in the short term, but it will probably end up being a platoon of some sort until Martini is ready.
