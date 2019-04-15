Martini (knee) is performing all baseball activities according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martini's regimen includes running the bases and hitting in the batting cage, implying that he could be nearing a rehab assignment. The 28-year-old originally suffered his knee sprain after colliding with the outfield wall in an early spring game against the Angels. He was placed on the injured list March 19, and it remains to be seen if there will be room for him in a crowded major-league outfield whenever he's ready for activation.