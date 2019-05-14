Athletics' Nick Martini: Playing in rehab games
Martini (knee) has gone 4-for-12 with three walks, one strikeout and three RBI in four rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Martini started in left field and led off Monday against Tacoma. He singled in three trips before being removed prior to the start of the eighth inning. The A's will probably want to see him log several full games in the field before they consider reinstating Martini to the big-league roster.
