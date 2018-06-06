Athletics' Nick Martini: Promoted to majors

Martini was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Martini has put together a .299/.417/.390 slash line with three home runs and 23 RBI through 51 games at Triple-A this season. He's set to make his big-league debut after Matt Joyce (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

