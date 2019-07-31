Athletics' Nick Martini: Recalled by Oakland
Martini will be called up by the Athletics on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The A's need another outfielder with Ramon Laureano out with a shin injury. Martini has appeared in just a single big-league game this season but hit .296/.397/.414 in 55 games for Oakland last season. It's not yet clear how often he'll find himself in the lineup.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sees pitching duty in '19 debut•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Gets callup•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Thriving at Triple-A level•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Activated, optioned to Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Still playing well in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal