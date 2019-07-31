Martini will be called up by the Athletics on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The A's need another outfielder with Ramon Laureano out with a shin injury. Martini has appeared in just a single big-league game this season but hit .296/.397/.414 in 55 games for Oakland last season. It's not yet clear how often he'll find himself in the lineup.

