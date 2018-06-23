Martini was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Martini has appeared in just three games for the Athletics this season, going 0-for-9 in his brief opportunity at the big-league level. He's been far more productive in Triple-A, slashing .365/.426/.529 with 13 RBI over his past 20 games. He will provide added outfield depth for Oakland during his second cup of coffee with the club.

More News
Our Latest Stories