Athletics' Nick Martini: Sees pitching duty in '19 debut
Martini, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, went 0-for-2 after entering a loss to the Astros as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fourth inning. He also fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two walks and recording a strikeout.
Sunday, Martini was donning an Aviators uniform and playing a full game against Salt Lake. Approximately 24 hours later, the 29-year-old outfielder was doing a little bit of everything at Minute Maid Park, making his 2019 big-league debut a rather eventful one. Martini's stay with the big-league club may only last through later in the week when Brett Anderson (finger) comes off the paternity list, and it remains to be seen if he'll draw any starts in the outfield over the remaining two games against the Astros on Tuesday and Wednesday.
