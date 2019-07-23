Athletics' Nick Martini: Sent back to Triple-A
Martini was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Martini was up for just one day, going 0-for-2 at the plate and pitching a scoreless inning in a blowout loss. He'll head back to the minors with pitcher Tanner Anderson recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sees pitching duty in '19 debut•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Gets callup•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Thriving at Triple-A level•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Activated, optioned to Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Still playing well in rehab•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Playing in rehab games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal