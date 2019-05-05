Athletics' Nick Martini: Set to step up activity
Martini (knee/back) is set to run the bases Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
It's been a long road back for Martini, who originally injured his knee back in late February. If all goes well with Tuesday's activity, Martini is expected to embark on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
