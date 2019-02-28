Athletics' Nick Martini: Shut down with knee sprain
Martini has a right knee sprain and will be out for a couple of weeks, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
The Athletics have less than two weeks remaining for spring training games, as they travel to Japan to face the Mariners on March 20-21 for the regular-season opener. It's unlikely Martini will be up to speed for that series, though he could potentially be ready to go when the bulk of the regular season begins in late March. Martini was reportedly battling both back and knee issues after crashing into the outfield wall Tuesday, but the knee injury seems to be the more concerning one at the moment.
