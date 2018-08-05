Athletics' Nick Martini: Sits versus lefty
Martini is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Martini will give way in center field to platoon mate Ramon Laureano, who delivered a walkoff base hit in Saturday's 2-1 triumph. As the left-handed hitter of the duo, Martini projects to receive the larger share of at-bats most weeks.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Day off versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Continues producing in leadoff role•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Carving out more playing time•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Continues wiedling hot bat•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Three hits out of leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...