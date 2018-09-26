Martini went 3-for-6 with two RBI, two runs scored and three strikeouts in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Martini brought home a pair of runs with a triple in the second inning and came around to score later in the frame. The 28-year-old has been locked into a strong-side platoon role and is hitting a scorching .415/.500/.561 over 41 at-bats since the start of September.