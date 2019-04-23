Athletics' Nick Martini: Takes batting practice
Martini (knee) took batting practice for the second straight day Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martini is working his way back from a knee sprain he suffered when crashing into the outfield wall in late February. He's close to getting into game action but will need to complete more baserunning drills first.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Expected to face pitching soon•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Performing all baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Lands on injured list•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Out until late March•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Working back from knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Shut down with knee sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran