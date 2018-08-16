Martini went 3-for-5 with a triple in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Martini made plenty of noise out of the leadoff spot, and he's now gone 5-for-9 over his last two contests. That's snapped a month-opening slump for the 28-year-old, which consisted of a 0-for-11 tally over the first six August games in which he made an appearance. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Martini is slashing .302/.416/.444 across the first 77 plate appearances of his big-league career.