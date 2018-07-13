Martini went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Astros.

Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Martini rewarded his manager's confidence by picking up three hits and playing an integral part in the A's win over the division leaders. Despite the strong outing Thursday, it's still tough to envision Martini carving out a regular role in Oakland's crowded outfield rotation, at least while that position group is overall.