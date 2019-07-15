Martini is slashing .344/.445/.476 with 13 doubles, four home runs, 33 RBI, 34 walks and 35 runs across 229 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

Martini is taking full advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions in the Pacific Coast League, generating what qualify as career-best numbers when factoring out a couple of professional stops where he's logged under 100 plate appearances. The 29-year-old finally got a big-league shot last season and acquitted himself very well, slashing .296/.397/.414 across 179 plate appearances over 55 games. Martini has limited power, however, and he's now of advanced age as far as minor-league prospects are concerned. Tellingly, Martini has remained with the Aviators even with Stephen Piscotty (knee) on the injured list, and it remains to be seen if he'll be rewarded with a promotion at some point this season.