Athletics' Nick Martini: Undergoing MRI
Martini has a stiff back and knee and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martini suffered the injuries after colliding with the wall in Tuesday's game against the Angels. He's expected to miss at least a few days, which could become a longer absence depending on the results of the MRI.
