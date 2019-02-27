Martini has a stiff back and knee and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martini suffered the injuries after colliding with the wall in Tuesday's game against the Angels. He's expected to miss at least a few days, which could become a longer absence depending on the results of the MRI.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Shortstops Tiers 2.0

    Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 2.0

    Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...