Martini (knee) is resuming cardio work, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martini suffered a hyperextended back and a knee sprain after crashing into the wall in February. He has only two weeks to make it back for the Athletics' season opener against the Mariners in Japan on March 20. Making that date might be tough, though making it back for the start of the bulk of the regular season starting March 28 against the Red Sox could be possible.

