Ruiz was suspended 10 games for doctoring the baseball during Monday's game with High-A Stockton.

Ruiz was caught tampering with the baseball and will be forced to miss a start as a result. The 23-year-old holds a 4.15 ERA over 21.2 innings in High-A this season.

