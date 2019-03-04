Ruiz was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz made it to Triple-A in 2018 for the first time in his career, although he didn't have much success. He posted a 6.75 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 13.1 frames (two starts). After being cut from big-league camp, he could begin 2019 with either Midland or Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories