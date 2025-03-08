Bido gave up eight earned runs over 3.1 innings and allowed four home runs in Friday's spring training loss to Cleveland.
Bido entered spring training with a lead on a rotation spot, but he's struggled by allowing 11 earned runs in 7.2 innings with a 11:5 K:BB ratio. He still has time to win the No. 4 or No. 5 starter role, however.
