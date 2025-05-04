Bido didn't factor in the decision Saturday in Miami after giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander gave up just a two-run homer to Kyle Stowers across the first four frames Saturday, but Miami rallied for two more runs in the fifth to end Bido's afternoon. The 30-year-old has covered at least five frames in all six of his starts this season, but he's now surrendered seven homers in his past four outings after keeping the ball in the yard during his first three starts. A home matchup with the Yankees likely awaits next weekend.