The Athletics recalled Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Bido will join the big-league roster for the second time this season, taking the place of Vinny Nittoli, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move. Bido made a spot start in his only MLB appearance this season, yielding four runs across 2.2 innings before being removed with a blister. However, Bido will likely operate out of the bullpen during this stint with Oakland.
