Bido (2-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Yankees on Friday.

Bido gave up back-to-back homers to Paul Goldschmidt and Jasson Dominguez in the third inning. The Athletics' offense showed up too late to make a difference in the contest, leaving Bido with the loss, his second in four outings. He's allowed 17 runs (16 earned) over 21 innings in that span. The right-hander has completed five innings in all eight of his starts this season, but he's yet to finish six frames. He's at a middling 4.75 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 41.2 innings overall. He's lined up for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers next week.