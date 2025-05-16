The Athletics optioned Bido to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Bido earned a spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster, but he struggled across his nine starts, posting a 5.82 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB across 43.1 innings. He'll go down to Triple-A to regain his form while Matt Krook and Anthony Maldonado join the big-league pitching staff.
