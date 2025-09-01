Bido struck out a batter and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Rangers.

Bido made a three-inning start in his last appearance Tuesday against the Tigers, but he shifted back to the bullpen over the weekend and looks poised to serve as a reliever moving forward. Rookie Mason Barnett entered the Athletics rotation Saturday, and Luis Severino (oblique) is set to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, so the team won't have a starting spot available for Bido.