Bido has won a spot in the Athletics rotation, manager Mark Kotsay told Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Bido entered camp with seemingly a lock on a rotation spot but has struggled with a 9.24 ERA this spring with five home runs allowed in 10.2 innings. That left a little uncertainty for his spot in the rotation until this announcement. Bido made a strong impression with a 3.41 ERA and 24.3 percent strikeout rate last season. He could be a late bloomer age 29.