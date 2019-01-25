Bridwell was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the A's on Tuesday but ends up with a potentially short stay in Oakland. The team signed Marco Estrada to a one-year deal, prompting the move to clear space on the 40-man roster. Bridwell could remain with the Athletics, but he would first have to clear waivers.

