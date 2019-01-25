Athletics' Parker Bridwell: DFA'd by Oakland
Bridwell was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the A's on Tuesday but ends up with a potentially short stay in Oakland. The team signed Marco Estrada to a one-year deal, prompting the move to clear space on the 40-man roster. Bridwell could remain with the Athletics, but he would first have to clear waivers.
More News
-
Athletics' Parker Bridwell: Scooped by Athletics•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Claimed by Angels•
-
Yankees' Parker Bridwell: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Parker Bridwell: Plucked by Yankees•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Bumped off 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...