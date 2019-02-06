Athletics' Parker Bridwell: Goes unclaimed
Bridwell went unclaimed off waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bridwell will stick in the organization and join the Athletics in spring training as a non-roster invitee after the team handed his 40-man spot to starting pitcher Marco Estrada. It's expected that Bridwell will be included in the Las Vegas rotation to begin the 2019 campaign.
