Bridwell went unclaimed off waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bridwell will stick in the organization and join the Athletics in spring training as a non-roster invitee after the team handed his 40-man spot to starting pitcher Marco Estrada. It's expected that Bridwell will be included in the Las Vegas rotation to begin the 2019 campaign.