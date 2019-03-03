Bridwell was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bridwell didn't fare well in his first three games of camp, posting a 31.50 ERA with two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. He saw limited time in the majors a season ago with the Angels (one start) but is unlikely to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster after getting cut from big-league camp.

