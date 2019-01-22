Athletics' Parker Bridwell: Scooped by Athletics
Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the A's on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bridwell is set to join his third team this offseason. The 27-year-old was hampered by an elbow injury in 2018, making just five appearances for the Angels and struggling to a 17.55 ERA and 2.40 WHIP during those outings. Bridwell owns a 4.16 ERA across 21 career big-league starts, so he could compete for a back-end rotation spot with the A's in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...