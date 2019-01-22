Bridwell was claimed off waivers by the A's on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bridwell is set to join his third team this offseason. The 27-year-old was hampered by an elbow injury in 2018, making just five appearances for the Angels and struggling to a 17.55 ERA and 2.40 WHIP during those outings. Bridwell owns a 4.16 ERA across 21 career big-league starts, so he could compete for a back-end rotation spot with the A's in spring training.

