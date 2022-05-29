Markel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Markel has a 1.89 ERA and 28:10 K:BB over 19 innings for Las Vegas this season, which was apparently enough to earn a look with the major-league club. The 31-year-old last appeared in the big leagues in 2019, when he posted a 7.77 ERA across 22 innings between the Pirates and Mariners.
