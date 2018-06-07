Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Activated from disabled list
Blackburn (forearm) was officially reinstated from the 60-day DL prior to Thursday's start against Kansas City, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Blackburn was added to the active roster ahead of his 2018 debut after suffering a forearm injury in the latter stages of spring training. He was able to toss three innings of work for High-A Stockton a week ago but is expected to be limited to about 75 pitches during Thursday's outing. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Bruce Maxwell to the minors and transferred Boog Powell (knee) to the 60-day DL.
