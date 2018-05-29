Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Advances rehab to High-A
Blackburn (forearm) will make a rehab start with High-A Stockton on Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn threw four innings at extended spring training Friday and will now officially kick off his minor-league rehab assignment in Stockton. The righty will likely require multiple rehab starts as he hasn't appeared in a major-league contest since August 2017.
