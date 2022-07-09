Blackburn (6-4) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings to take the loss in an 8-3 defeat to the Astros on Friday.

Blackburn got off to a very good start by facing the minimum number of batters through three innings and striking out five of them. However, he started to unravel when Alex Bregman went deep in the fourth. Blackburn wasn't able to right the ship and was pulled without having recorded an out in the fifth after another home run to Martin Maldonado. The 28-year-old right-hander began the season on a high note with a 2.15 ERA through the end of May, but he appears to be coming back down to earth after being shelled by the Astros and posting an ERA of 5.13 in June. Look for him to start next week at Texas.