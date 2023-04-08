Blackburn (finger) will make his next minor-league rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander threw 40 pitches over 1.2 innings during his first rehab start Friday, and he's scheduled to progress to about 45 pitches or three innings Tuesday. Blackburn will likely require another minor-league start or two beyond that outing before being build up enough to join the A's.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Pitches to contact in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rehab start coming Friday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws 40 pitches in side session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing off mound Monday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from flat ground Thursday•