Blackburn (finger), who allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while recording one strikeout over 3.2 innings in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, will toe the rubber for the Aviators again Wednesday, the team's official site reports.

Blackburn hasn't inspired any confidence during his time down on the farm, as he's pitched to a 9.69 ERA across 13 innings over five starts between Single-A Stockton and Las Vegas. The right-hander, a 2022 All-Star selection, did come out of Friday's start without any finger-related issues, but it seems fairly clear the Athletics are more concerned about his string of poor performances at the moment and therefore are affording him at least one more opportunity work out the kinks.