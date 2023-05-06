Blackburn's (finger) scheduled rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday has been pushed back due to the impending birth of his child, the team's official site reports.
Blackburn had thrown all his pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday that apparently went well enough to garner him clearance to restart his rehab assignment, but his paternity leave will delay matters by a few more days. Manager Mark Kotsay noted the club will have a better feel for Blackburn's return timeline after his child's birth, and it's possible he makes at least two more starts with the Aviators before being deemed ready for activation.
