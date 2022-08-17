Blackburn was diagnosed with a torn flexor tendon sheath in his right middle finger Tuesday and will wear a splint for the next six weeks, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier Tuesday, and the specifics of the injury, which was previously diagnosed as inflammation, are now known. At this point the 29-year-old is expected to avoid surgery, but he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Blackburn had a breakout during the first couple months of 2022 and finishes the campaign with a 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB across 111.1 innings.