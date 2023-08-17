Blackburn (3-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the Cardinals, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

In his best performance of the season, Blackburn generated 33 called or swinging strikes on just 86 pitches, and he only ran into trouble in two frames -- he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the second, then Luken Baker got thrown out at home in the seventh on a one-out double. Since getting rocked by the Red Sox in his first outing after the All-Star break, Blackburn has been sharp, posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 30 innings over his last five starts. He'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Royals.