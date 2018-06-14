Blackburn (1-1) was hammered for eight runs on eight hits and two walks through just 1.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

Blackburn was excellent against a bad lineup his first time out against Kansas City, but against the defending champions, things got ugly in a hurry. Not only did Blackburn fail to miss bats, he also struggled to find the strike zone. He was often forced to throw his fastball when behind in counts. The Astros didn't take him deep, but they did notch a double and a triple to go with six singles, and after Blackburn managed just four outs on 47 pitches, he was yanked. He'll try to get back on track Tuesday against the Padres.