Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted in Tuesday's start
Blackburn (0-3) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three.
The numbers tell the story of how much of a step back the outing was, with solo home runs from Chris Taylor and Yasmani Grandal the most impactful of the five extra-base hits Blackburn allowed over his brief time on the mound. He blamed the rocky performance on trying to tweak multiple mechanical issues during the start, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports. "It was me just trying to fix too many things at once instead of focusing on what I should have focused on," Blackburn said. "I've been working on a lot of things all spring and then today, nothing was there, so it went through my head about four or five different things to fix and that's not the right place to do it." Despite the forgettable performance, Blackburn still figures to have a solid chance of earning a starting rotation spot, although the recent addition of veteran Trevor Cahill adds another potential candidate to the mix.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Making strong push for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Inconsistency could hurt rotation chances•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Making strides this spring•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: To contend for spot in rotation•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Reinstated from DL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...