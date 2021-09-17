Blackburn (1-2) earned the win against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts across five innings.

Blackburn scuffled in his previous two outings, allowing four runs in each while failing to get through four innings in either of them. He also got off to an auspicious start Thursday, giving up a two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the first inning, but held the Royals off the board the rest of the way. The 27-year-old Blackburn owns a 4.94 ERA through six starts, posting an underwhelming 18:7 K:BB across 27.1 innings. He'll face the Mariners at home next week.