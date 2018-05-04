Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday
Blackburn (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn continues to progress in his recovery from the right forearm strain sustained in mid-March, and the bullpen session was expected after he advanced to throwing from 90 feet last week. The 24-year-old is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list at the end of May, and a return around that time still appears possible.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start throwing Friday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Waiting to resume throwing•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Could resume throwing shortly•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...