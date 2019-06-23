Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Candidate for Montas' next start
Blackburn is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, a game that would have represented Frankie Montas' (suspension) next turn in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn most recently served as the 26th man for a twin bill against the Rangers on June 8, starting the first game and allowing five runs on five hits and three walks across three innings. The 25-year-old has been a mixed bag at Triple-A Las Vegas, as his 5.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP belie his 6-1 record to an extent. Blackburn has 17 major-league starts overall under his belt, with the bulk of them coming during an impressive 2017 stint where he forged a 3-1 record, 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 58.2 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Demoted after spot start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Strikes out four in loss•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: May start in Saturday's twin bill•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Impressing in bid for starting spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.