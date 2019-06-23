Blackburn is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, a game that would have represented Frankie Montas' (suspension) next turn in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn most recently served as the 26th man for a twin bill against the Rangers on June 8, starting the first game and allowing five runs on five hits and three walks across three innings. The 25-year-old has been a mixed bag at Triple-A Las Vegas, as his 5.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP belie his 6-1 record to an extent. Blackburn has 17 major-league starts overall under his belt, with the bulk of them coming during an impressive 2017 stint where he forged a 3-1 record, 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 58.2 innings.