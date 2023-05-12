Blackburn (finger) threw a side session Thursday and is slated to work up to 45 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander recently returned from a short paternity absence and has also been on the mend from a blister that cut his last rehab start with the Aviators short back on April 16 and led to multiple postponements of subsequent scheduled outings. Blackburn is apparently finally ready to retake the mound as he inches closer to making his delayed 2023 season debut.