Blackburn (wrist) is dealing with stiffness and soreness in his hand Wednesday, and is unlikely to be able to toss a bullpen session during the next couple day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicel reports.

Blackburn was removed from Tuesday's start after getting drilled on the wrist by a comebacker in the fifth inning. Although tests revealed no structural damage, the recent news regarding his injury casts doubt upon the date for Blackburn's next start. The right-hander remains a candidate for the 10-day DL in the coming days if it becomes apparent that he won't be able to take the mound by next week.