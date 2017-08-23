Play

Blackburn (wrist) is dealing with stiffness and soreness in his hand Wednesday, and is unlikely to be able to toss a bullpen session during the next couple day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicel reports.

Blackburn was removed from Tuesday's start after getting drilled on the wrist by a comebacker in the fifth inning. Although tests revealed no structural damage, the recent news regarding his injury casts doubt upon the date for Blackburn's next start. The right-hander remains a candidate for the 10-day DL in the coming days if it becomes apparent that he won't be able to take the mound by next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast