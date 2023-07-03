Blackburn (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the White Sox.

All five runs charged to Blackburn came during an ugly third inning. After issuing a total of four walks in his previous four starts, he walked a season-high four batters Sunday. He's allowed at least four runs in three of his first seven outings this season, resulting in a 4.50 ERA with a 40:12 K:BB through 36 frames. Blackburn's next outing is lined up to be in Boston.