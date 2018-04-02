Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Could resume throwing shortly
Blackburn (forearm) could resume throwing at the end of the week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn remains shut down from throwing after experiencing forearm tightness late in camp. While he's hoping to pick up a throwing program in the near future, the A's will continue to play it safe with the 24-year-old righty. A return date should emerge once he's able to resume throwing. In the meantime, Daniel Gossett will continue to fill in for Blackburn in the rotation.
